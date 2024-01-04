Patwaris go on three-day strike

Members of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association went on three days strike from Wednesday over their various demands, including revision in pay grades. Patwaris stage protest in support of their demands at Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

State president of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association Jaivir Singh Chahal said they will continue their strike till Friday.

“The government has not released any notification about increasing their pay scale. In Haryana, nearly 1,400 patwaris are working against 4,000 posts and they are facing a burden of work. The government should provide computer training to patwaris so that they won’t be dependent on operators. The salary of some patwaris has increased by ₹700 per month only. The assistant operator’s salary in revenue patwar has not increased since 2019,” he added.

According to district officials in Rohtak, people faced problems after patwaris went on strike.