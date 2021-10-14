PAU experts confirm efficacy of mating-disruption technique to prevent pink bollworm in cotton

After two years of field studies conducted by Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), experts have expressed confidence in the efficacy of the innovative ‘mating-disruption technique’ (MDT) in preventing the attack of the deadly pink bollworm (PBW) in cotton crop.

After the worst-ever attack of PBW this year, Punjab government has decided to adopt MDT as an integrated pest management solution from the next kharif sowing season.

Following approval by the Central Insecticide Board (CIB) of the union ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, MDT was tested in several parts of the country over the last year including, at PAU’s research farms in Bathinda and Faridkot.

Principal entomologist of PAU, Vijay Kumar said the results in the last two seasons were overwhelming. MDT involves the application of a pea size of pheromone paste on cotton plants. It is recommended to put the paste at 400 spots per acre.

He said MDT is an advanced technology of the currently used pheromone trap, which contains chemicals secreted by insects to lure male moths. These traps mainly help in identifying the presence of PBM in the fields.

“A pheromone scent in MDT confuses the male adults, preventing them from finding and mating with female adults and reduces the number of eggs laid and PBW population in subsequent generations. It was observed that the first application of the bio-safe paste should be made after 50-55 days of sowing. Next two applications should be done after a period of 30 days each. For best results, the maximum area should be covered to ensure that moths do not invade from the adjoining unprotected fields,” said Kumar.

State agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha said it must be accepted that PBW is now a major threat to cotton in Punjab and ways should be explored to contain it.

“MDT is a simple safeguard that costs about ₹1,200 per acre and it would be made available to maximum farmers. It is widely used in European countries to protect horticulture crops, particularly apples from pest attacks. This is an environment-friendly method where MDT targets only PBM’s population cycle and other insects remain completely unharmed,” he said.

The government is trying to pursue an entrepreneur to establish a plant in Punjab to ensure higher availability at a competitive price, added the minister.

Nabha said deputy commissioners have been asked to submit a list of enterprising farmers who can act as community leaders to sensitise farmers about measures to protect the cash crop.

“Farmers will be taken to Telangana and Karnataka to expose them to practices adopted by cotton-growers there to check PBW infestation and earn better,” he added.