Punjab PCS prelims on Oct 26

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Tuesday announced that it would conduct the preliminary examination of the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination (known as PCS) on October 26. In its January 3 notification, issued on the last working day of former PPSC chairman Jatinder Aulakh, the PPSC had announced a tentative schedule for the examination in April. However, the commission could not conduct the preliminary examination in April. Around 85,000 candidates have applied for the 322 posts. Around 85,000 candidates have applied for the 322 posts (Picture only for representational purpose)

The PCS exam 2025 is being conducted to recruit officers for the Punjab Civil Service (executive branch), including deputy superintendent of police, tehsildar, food and civil supply officer, block development and panchayat officer, assistant registrar co-operative societies, labour-cum-conciliation officer, employment generation, skill development and training officer, excise and taxation officer, deputy superintendent of jails (Grade-II) and district probation officer.

Talking to HT, newly appointed PPSC chairman Major General Vinayak Saini (retd) said, “We will conduct the exam fairly and transparently. Around 85,000 have applied for the 322 posts.” He informed that the aspirants should only follow the commission’s website for official updates on the examination.

Lamenting the delay, the candidates said that it took eight months for the PPSC to announce the prelim examination date. Amrinder Singh, an aspirant from Patiala said, “The commission had announced it will hold an exam in April but then it postponed the same until September or October. Now, they have announced it will be held on October 26. This uncertainty over the exam date has affected our preparations.”

Another aspirants said, “Though the Punjab and Haryana high court has already made it clear that the PCS exam should be held every year, the last PCS exam was held in 2020. The government is seemingly turning a blind eye towards the court’s observations.

The PPSC is operating with the chairman and one member despite having a sanctioned strength of five. The lone member out of the five posts, Harmohan Kaur Sandhu, has to retire on August 19 after six-year tenure. Consequently, the PPSC chairman will be the only person in the commission. Charanjit Singh, secretary, PPSC, said the government was mindful of the matter, and new members would be appointed in the coming days.