Peddler held with 18L charas, 32L drug money in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi

Police on Friday claimed to have recovered charas worth ₹18 lakh and drug proceeds of ₹32 lakh in cash from a drug peddler in Reasi district. The accused was identified as Bashir Ahmed of Chak Bhagta in Katra tehsil.

“On January 9, we arrested the accused and recovered drug proceeds of ₹14.35 lakh along with 26 packets of charas from his possession,” said Reasi SSP Shailendra Singh.

In this regard, an FIR under Sections 8, 20 and 25 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Katra police station.

During the further course of investigations, accused Bashir Ahmed confessed that he had hidden more packets of charas at his residence.

“In the presence of an executive magistrate we recovered charas weighing 5.97 kg worth ₹18 lakh,” he added.

“Bashir is a notorious drug peddler and earlier remained involved in drug peddling cases and was facing trial,” he said.