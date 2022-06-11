Physiotherapists come to the rescue of athletes at Khelo India Youth Games
The 4th Khelo India Youth Games saw physiotherapists come to the rescue of injured players, with as many as 67 physiotherapists helping over 300 injured players — mostly wrestlers.
The physiotherapists were appointed by the Haryana government at the Khelo India Youth Games. So far, they have treated about 300 injured players at the ongoing event. They are working under the special secretary, health department, Prabhjot Singh.
Rajni Batra, who is leading the group at Tau Devilal Stadium, said physiotherapists play an important role, adding, players competing in direct contact such as wrestling, hockey, football, boxing, volleyball, kabaddi, are more prone to injury.
“During Khelo India Youth Games, a large number of players have suffered injuries during the games. When a player gets hurt during the match, the physiotherapist provides relief to him or her in a few minutes. This makes the player fit to play the match. Subsequently, the player is given proper treatment post the match,” she added.
Batra said the injured players are being treated with different therapies, for which several kilos of ice cubes are arranged every day. In addition, players are offered cupping therapy, first-aid kit and various muscle therapies.
Teams of at least three and a maximum six physiotherapists have been deployed on each ground. The teams comprise one male and one female physiotherapist and a senior physiotherapist.
150 players got injured in wrestling
Batra said 150 players were injured during the wrestling competition and were given physiotherapy, following which they were able to play in their subsequent rounds. Players competing in hockey, boxing, kabaddi and volleyball also reported injuries
In total, more than 100 players suffered injuries in the first three days. Ten others suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics