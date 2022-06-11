Physiotherapists come to the rescue of athletes at Khelo India Youth Games

The 4th Khelo India Youth Games saw physiotherapists come to the rescue of injured players, with as many as 67 physiotherapists helping over 300 injured players — mostly wrestlers.

The physiotherapists were appointed by the Haryana government at the Khelo India Youth Games. So far, they have treated about 300 injured players at the ongoing event. They are working under the special secretary, health department, Prabhjot Singh.

Rajni Batra, who is leading the group at Tau Devilal Stadium, said physiotherapists play an important role, adding, players competing in direct contact such as wrestling, hockey, football, boxing, volleyball, kabaddi, are more prone to injury.

“During Khelo India Youth Games, a large number of players have suffered injuries during the games. When a player gets hurt during the match, the physiotherapist provides relief to him or her in a few minutes. This makes the player fit to play the match. Subsequently, the player is given proper treatment post the match,” she added.

Batra said the injured players are being treated with different therapies, for which several kilos of ice cubes are arranged every day. In addition, players are offered cupping therapy, first-aid kit and various muscle therapies.

Teams of at least three and a maximum six physiotherapists have been deployed on each ground. The teams comprise one male and one female physiotherapist and a senior physiotherapist.

150 players got injured in wrestling

Batra said 150 players were injured during the wrestling competition and were given physiotherapy, following which they were able to play in their subsequent rounds. Players competing in hockey, boxing, kabaddi and volleyball also reported injuries

In total, more than 100 players suffered injuries in the first three days. Ten others suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised.