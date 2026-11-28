An “egg analogue” developed by the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) as a vegetarian alternative of a high-protein product remained the center of attention at the ongoing three-day national dairy mela and agri expo.

Developed using milk whey and moong protein, this product replicates egg whites with 12.5 grams of protein . (HT Photo) more less

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Crafted from a unique blend of milk-derived whey protein and plant-based protein from moong pulse, the product contains 12.5 grams of protein per 100gms and replicates the functional properties of egg whites.

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Officials said that the product was developed by final year PhD student of dairy technology (DT), Shefali Sirame under the guidance of the head of the department, Deep Narayan.

Beyond simply providing protein, this premix is designed to replicate the specific characteristics of egg whites as it possesses the ability to foam, coagulate, and blend seamlessly with other food ingredients, they said.

Shefali said that, available in powder form, it can also be easily used in any standard kitchen and consumers can use this to prepare a variety of dishes according to their needs.

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{{^usCountry}} “This also opens up the possibility for new options within the market for plant-based (vegetarian) protein foods. It can be used to prepare products resembling boiled eggs, as well as omelets,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This also opens up the possibility for new options within the market for plant-based (vegetarian) protein foods. It can be used to prepare products resembling boiled eggs, as well as omelets,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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HOD Narayan said the goal behind this innovation was to provide a protein alternative for those who do not consume eggs—whether due to religious beliefs, dietary preferences, or a commitment to a vegetarian lifestyle.

The product was displayed at the DT stall at the dairy mela and received several queries from dairy farmers, students, locals and guests.

Chief guest for the day, managing director of the Izhar Group, Gurugram, Ruchita Bansal also visited the stall with NDRI director Dheer Singh and appreciated the innovation.

Students explained that it serves as a particularly useful option for wrestlers, athletes, gym-goers, and anyone who requires a high daily protein intake as it also contains branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), which play a crucial role in muscle development and protein metabolism.

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Since the product is in powder form, it is easy to store and transport. According to the institute, it remains safe for consumption for up to six months at room temperature.

Jhajjar man’s buffalo wins beauty pageant

NDRI said the second day of the mela was attended by nearly 30,000 visitors from various parts of the country and nearly 180 animals participated in various competitions.

A major highlight of the fair’s second day was the livestock beauty pageant. Animals competed across various categories, showcasing the efforts of livestock owners in maintaining and managing their animals effectively.

Jhajjar farmer Vijender Singh’s Buffalo named Munni won the first prize in murrah (two-toothed) category. He said that his cattle is 27-months-old and has earlier also won first prize at a mela in Beri of Jhajjar.

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Similarly, Hawa Singh of Faridkot won the Murrah heifer-calf (katdi), Karnal’s Rajbir Singh won HF crossbreed (two-toothed) and Vijay Pal of Rohtak won in tharparkar (two-toothed).

Additionally, Karnal women dominated the ‘paneer’ (cottage cheese) making and milking competitions held on the sidelines.