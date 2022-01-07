PM security breach in Punjab: FIR against over 100 unidentified people in Ferozepur

The Ferozepur police have registered a case against unidentified persons for blocking the Ferozepur-Moga national highway and leading to the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Security agency sounded out ‘grave threat’ prior to PM Modi’s Ferozepur rally

Kulgarhi station house officer Birbal Singh said on Friday afternoon that an FIR was registered against more than 100 people. He declined to share any details. “We have instructions not to divulge any further details of the sensitive case. The matter is being probed. No person has been detained or arrested,” said the SHO.

Even as the police registered a case against unknown persons, activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) on Wednesday evening claimed responsibility for stalling the movement of the PM’s convoy.

Ferozepur range deputy inspector general Inderbir Singh and Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Harmandeep Singh Hans were unavailable for comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SHO evaded reply when asked if videos in the public domain are being taken into consideration to identify those who violated rules that led to Modi’s convoy being stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.

BKU (Krantikari) general secretary Baldev Singh Zira first owned responsibility of leading the dharna at Piareana village on the Moga-Ferozepur highway that blocked the PM’s convoy.

In a video posted on social media on Thursday, the ultra-Left farmer union chief, Surjit Singh Phul, claimed that there were about 1,000 activists at the dharna. He admitted that the protesters did not allow BJP supporters’ buses to pass by to reach the rally that Modi was to address in Ferozepur.

Some farmer unions lauded BKU (Krantikari) for stopping the PM, while others termed the blockade of his convoy “avoidable”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}