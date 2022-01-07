Security agency sounded out ‘grave threat’ prior to PM Modi's Ferozepur rally

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, security agencies had sounded out to the Punjab state police that the Prime Minister is under “grave threat” from various terrorist outfits. The report has surfaced two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Punjab over an alleged security breach during his visit to the Ferozepur district on Wednesday.

“Shri Narendra Modi, PM India faces a grave threat from Indian Mujahideen (IM)/Ex-Students' Islamic Movement of India (Ex-SIMI), Kashmiri and Pakistani based terrorist outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM), Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HuJI), Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen(HM) and other Pak based Sikh militants,” the recently surfaced report reads.

Recalling instances like Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts in Ferozepur and adjoining district in September and the recovery of a tiffin bomb in the Ferozepur village, the security official said that smuggling of explosives from Pakistan is prevalent in the area.

The report further said the Prime Minister is also facing threat from Left Wing Extremists and remnants of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) cadres and their collaborators.

Citing inputs, the report claimed that Pakistan-based militant leaders Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Paramjit Singh Panjawar, Ranjit Singh Neeta, Lakhbir SinghRhode have been trying to revive militancy in Punjab by sending militant hardware including RDX.

The report also pointed out that leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha who have not joined Sanyukt Samaj Morcha have declared a ‘gherao’ of the Prime Minister on his visit to Fireozepur on January 5. “Some sort of demonstration/agitation cannot be ruled out on the way to Hussainiwala where these farmer unions have their stronghold,” the report had predicted.

The report predicted demonstrations organised by members of Elementary Teacher Training-Teacher Eligibility Test (ETT/TET) pass Teachers Union and Sikh Radical organizations. “Sikh Radicals organizations of Punjab are time and again raising the issue of release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail term and still lodged in Jails. They have submitted memorandums and organized protest programmes many times to raise the issue,” read the report.

It further claimed that Sikhs For Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has been provoking Sikh youth for “mischievous things against BJP government and PM Modi in the lure of monetary consideration”.

On Wednesday, PM Modi's motorcade was stuck on a highway for about 15-20 minutes as protesters blocked his route. The blockade was led by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), one of the 32 farm organisations that were part of the 14-month-long protests against the three laws.

The Centre, BJP, security experts, and former police officers all stressed the dangerous precedent set by the incident, with both the Union government and the BJP pointing to lapses by the Punjab police and the state government, and alleging that dirty politics was at play.