Brics nations agree to set up agri info network, grain trading portal

The push comes against the backdrop of concerns over “acute food price volatility” and abrupt supply crises, including fertiliser shortages. BRICS leaders said the grouping’s position as a major force in global food production gave it a “critical role in enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability” and ensuring global food security and nutrition.

The BRICS AGRIN will be collaborative, non-binding and farmer-centric, drawing on relevant national, regional and international practices. It would focus on cooperation around agro-inputs, genetic resources and agricultural information, the declaration said.

New Delhi: BRICS members on Saturday, in their unanimously adopted New Delhi declaration, agreed to establish the Brics Agro-Inputs, Genetic Resources, and Information Network (BRICS AGRIN) as well as emphasised the importance of setting up a grain trading platform amongst themselves, to be called Brics Grain Exchange, which could potentially be expanded to include other agricultural products and commodities at a later time.

“We emphasise the importance of ensuring food security and nutrition and mitigating the impacts of acute food price volatility, as well as abrupt supply crises, including fertilizer shortages. In this regard, we acknowledge the importance of continuing to elaborate the initiative to establish a grain trading platform within BRICS (the BRICS Grain Exchange) and welcome further discussions on the modalities of its functioning, its subsequent development, and its expansion into other agricultural products and commodities,” the Brics Joint Declaration stated.

They also endorsed the launch of a Global Forum on Farmers’ Rights in Seed Systems, aimed at addressing common challenges, promoting effective policies and facilitating the documentation and exchange of traditional knowledge related to agriculture and seed systems.

The BRICS members also separately endorsed the establishment of a BRICS Network of Centres of Excellence on Agroecology and Regenerative Agriculture for Climate Resilience and Productivity. This network is aimed at strengthening cooperation and knowledge-sharing around sustainable and climate-resilient farming practices.

They also backed a ‘BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture’, covering areas including agroforestry, fisheries and aquaculture.