BJP-Congress clash over BRICS declaration: ‘Diplomatic win’ vs ‘Modi’s failures’

The BRICS New Delhi Declaration triggered a political slugfest between the BJP and Congress on Saturday, with the ruling party calling its adoption and condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack a diplomatic win, while the opposition took potshots at the government’s handling of the summit. Congress MP Pawan Khera also attacked the government over curtains screening slums ahead of the summit. (ANI)

BJP president Nitin Nabin said the declaration reflected India’s resolve to build consensus on issues concerning the developing world. “Bharat Leads BRICS 2026, The Global South Gains a Stronger Voice,” he posted on X.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called the Pahalgam condemnation a “big diplomatic win”, saying, “No ambiguity. No double standards. On Pahalgam, BRICS is on the same page.”