Two-state solution for Palestine, concerns over ‘unilateral tariff’: Highlights from BRICS New Delhi declaration

Here are the top highlights of the 45-page comprehensive document:

The declaration also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025 and raised concerns about “deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities”.

The BRICS nations unanimously approved the 45-page New Delhi Declaration on Saturday at the summit led by India, expressing concerns about “the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures” and backing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

BRICS reiterated its backing for a lasting two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It also called for stronger international institutional support for Palestine and reaffirmed Israel’s legal responsibility to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza.

“We reaffirm that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return,” the declaration said.

The BRICS reiterated its support for Palestine becoming a full member of the United Nations, as part of its “unwavering commitment” to a two-state solution.

The declaration said the goal was to realise “the vision of two States living side by side, in peace and security.”

2. Concern over unilateral tariffs The BRICS countries raised strong objections to unilateral tariffs and other measures that restrict trade. It said such steps could turn into discriminatory and protectionist barriers, with developing economies facing a disproportionate impact.

"We voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules," the declaration said.

It also warned that growing trade restrictions, including "indiscriminate rising of tariffs and non-tariff measures, or protectionism under the guise of environmental objectives," could "further reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty into international economic and trade activities."

3. Condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack The declaration condemned the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam and called for a zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism. It also called for those responsible for the attack, along with their sponsors, to face justice.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured,” it said.

It added, “We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens.”

4. Lebanon ceasefire welcomed, Israel called on to withdraw BRICS welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon and called for the complete implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. It also urged Israel to pull its forces out of Lebanese territory, where they are still present.

“We condemn the continued violations of the ceasefire and of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon. We call on Israel to respect the terms agreed with the Lebanese government and to withdraw its occupying forces from all of the Lebanese territories, in which they remain,” it said.

5. Concern over attacks on nuclear sites under IAEA safeguards It expressed deep concern over the continued rise in tensions in West Asia and urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid steps that could worsen the situation.

The declaration specifically raised concerns about deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities protected by full International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

“We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm,” it said.

6. Support for India and Brazil’s UNSC aspirations The declaration backed the ambitions of India and Brazil to take on a larger role at the United Nations, including its Security Council.

“...China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterate their support to the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council,” it said.

7. Condemnation of secondary sanctions The declaration criticised unilateral coercive measures, which it said violate international law. It also reiterated its opposition to unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, saying they have “far-reaching negative implications for the human rights, including the rights to development, health and food security, of the general population of targeted states, disproportionally affecting the poor and people in vulnerable situations, deepening the digital divide and exacerbating environmental challenges.”

It called for “the elimination of such unlawful measures”, arguing that these actions weaken international law and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

8. Carbon border measures opposed BRICS opposed unilateral and protectionist measures linked to climate policy, including carbon border adjustment mechanisms. The grouping also called for more financial and technological assistance to developing countries as they deal with climate change.

“We oppose unilateral, punitive, discriminatory and protectionist measures that are not in line with international law, such as carbon border adjustment mechanisms, and express concern that such measures undermine efforts by countries, specifically the developing countries, aimed at addressing the adverse impacts of climate change, increasing adaptive capacity and resilience,” it said.

9. Support for WTO reform and rules-based trading system The declaration reaffirmed BRICS’ support for reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO). It called for a multilateral trading system that is open, fair, transparent, inclusive, predictable, and rule-based, with the WTO continuing to play a central role.

“...We reaffirm our unwavering support for reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and to strengthening a non-discriminatory, open, equitable, transparent, fair, inclusive, predictable and rules-based multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core, while upholding the foundational principles, such as Most-Favoured-Nation Treatment and Special and Differential Treatment for developing members, particularly LDCs,” it said.

The BRICS nations also said they would continue to participate in multilateral negotiations in Geneva, particularly discussions on WTO reform.

10. Faster, safer cross-border payments sought The declaration sought practical steps to improve cross-border payments between BRICS members. It said payments should become faster, cheaper, more transparent and secure as the grouping works towards closer financial cooperation.

“We encourage the BPTF (BRICS Payment Task Force) to continue discussions, building on the ongoing work, to facilitate practical solutions for cross-border payments among BRICS countries, which are fast, low-cost, more accessible, efficient, transparent, and safe,” it said.

11. Discussions on India's proposal to host BRICS Risk Lab The declaration said member countries showed interest in continuing discussions on India’s proposal to establish a BRICS Risk Lab. The facility would be open to interested members and would be based at the GIFT City International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat.

“...Members expressed interest in taking forward the discussions on India's proposal to host a BRICS Risk Lab, open to participation by interested members, at the GIFT City International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat,” it said.

It added, "We look forward to further discussions regarding enhancing BRICS members' (re)insurance capacity, with the voluntary participation of relevant stakeholders, comprising regulators and reinsurance companies from BRICS countries.”

12. Commitment to implement BRICS AI governance statement The declaration called for broader access to Artificial Intelligence resources and greater international cooperation to make AI safe, secure, inclusive and reliable. It also called for measures to address potential risks as members committed to implementing the grouping’s statement on 'Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence'.

“We congratulate India on the successful holding of the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 and acknowledge that the Summit will contribute to strengthening international cooperation to advance common priorities,” it said.

“We commit to implement the BRICS Leaders' Statement on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence,” it added.

13. Endorsement of Big Cats Alliance The declaration welcomed India’s initiative to establish an International Big Cats Alliance and encouraged BRICS members to work together to protect and conserve big cat species.

“While appreciating the efforts of our countries to preserve rare species and noting the high vulnerability of big cats, we take note of the Republic of India’s initiative to create an International Big Cats Alliance and encourage BRICS countries to work together for the conservation of big cats,” it said.