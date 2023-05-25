Ludhiana: Nephew, four aides of habitual offender Jindi in police net

Police arrested the nephew and four other members of habitual offender Jatinder Kumar alias Jindi. The teams also recovered illegal weapons and drugs from them. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Investigators said the accused were also involved in accepting bets on ongoing league matches of Indian Premier League (IPL).

The accused have been identified as Maninderjit Singh of Indira Colony, who is nephew of Jindi, Akhil Sabharwal of Kanija road, Gaurav Dang of Bal Singh Nagar, Sukhjinder Singh of Indira Colony and Paramjit Singh of Golden Avenue Colony.

Police have recovered a .12 bore rifle, four illegal pistols, 525 gm heroin, ₹12.1 lakh worth of drug money, 12 bullets, two mini telephone exchanges that could handle at least 500 calls at a time and ₹4 lakh said to have been collected as bets on cricket matches.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the accused have been involved in criminal activities for a long time. Police initiated a special drive and arrested them in different cases.

“The accused Akhil Sabharwal is already facing trial in four cases including an attempt to murder. Gaurav Dang has two cases of attempt to murder lodged against him. Paramjit Singh has been facing trial in five cases – including those for possessing illegal weapons, assault and liquor smuggling,”said the commissioner of Police.

Jindi, meanwhile, remains at large and a hunt is on for his arrest. Wanted by police in various criminal cases, he tried to run over a police team near Jalandhar Bypass in a bid to escape on October 27, 2022. Jindi is a close aide of gangster Puneet Bains.