Police attach property worth ₹13 crore of drug peddler in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Police in Anantnag on Saturday attached immovable properties worth ₹13.05 crore belonging to an alleged notorious drug peddler involved in multiple NDPS cases. The attachment was carried out by Bijbehara police station under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. (HT Photo)

The attachment was carried out by Bijbehara police station under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) against Abdul Gani Dar of Tulkhun, Bijbehara.

“The attached properties comprise a double-storey concrete residential house and 17 kanals and 15 marlas of commercial and agricultural land, with an assessed value of ₹13.5 crore,” police said, adding that the action forms part of police’s sustained crackdown on drug trafficking, aimed at dismantling the financial networks of drug peddlers and targeting the proceeds of drug-related activities.