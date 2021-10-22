Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Police Commemoration Day observed in Chandigarh, Mohali

In Chandigarh, the parade was organised on the police station grounds in Sector 17, while in Mohali, the Police Commemoration Day was observed at the district administrative complex in Sector 76.
Personnel paying tribute to martyrs during an event to mark Police Commemoration Day in Sector 17 of Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 04:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali

The Police Commemoration Day was observed in Chandigarh and Mohali on Thursday wherein a parade was organised in the memory of bravehearts and homage paid to the fallen heroes.

In Chandigarh, the parade was organised on the police station grounds in Sector 17. In the past one year, two Chandigarh policemen sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to maintain peace, law and order during the pandemic.

ASI Sukhbir Singh, who was posted at Sarangpur, died on October 23, 2020, while ASI Ramesh Chand, who was posted at Sector-19 police station and deputed on a naka on April 10, 2021, was hit by a vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries on May 1, 2021.

A two-minute silence was observed to salute the policemen who sacrificed their lives. Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan, along with other officers, paid homage to their departed colleagues at the Martyrs Memorial Site.

Central police organisations and state police observe this day in the form of Martyrdom Day.

In Mohali, the day was observed at the district administrative complex in Sector 76.

Deputy commissioner Isha Kalia, SSP Navjot Singh Mahal, judicial magistrate first class Mukesh Kumar Singla along with other cops paid homage to cops who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“The police are responsible for the internal security of the country. Tributes are paid to commemorate their martyrdom. In the past one year, 377 police personnel sacrificed their lives in India, including two from Punjab. I salute these martyrs and the nation will forever remain indebted to these heroes,” said the DC.

She added that the district administration had firm determination to be with the families of martyrs in this hour of grief and every possible help would be provided to them.

SSP Mahal said, “We should work diligently to fulfil our duty, irrespective of consequences. On this day, we should once again dedicate ourselves to the security and safety of the people of our country.”

