Police constable killed in Srinagar encounter
A police constable was killed after a brief shootout with militants in old city’s Zonimar area on Tuesday afternoon.
Soon after the shootout, police cordoned the area and launched a search operation, but, the militants managed to escape.
Officials said a police team was following some militants who were moving in a car, however, after a brief shootout, one cop identified as Amir Hussain Lone of Kupwara sustained injuries. He was shifted to SKIMS, where he succumbed to his injuries. Amir is the third policeman who was killed in a militant attack this year.
Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said the militants responsible for the killing have been identified. “The group was led by Basit, who took over the leadership of Lashkar after the killing of Mehran,” he said ,adding that the militants will be tracked by the forces.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
