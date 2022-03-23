Police constable killed in Srinagar encounter

A police constable was killed after a brief shootout with militants in old city’s Zonimar area on Tuesday afternoon.

Soon after the shootout, police cordoned the area and launched a search operation, but, the militants managed to escape.

Officials said a police team was following some militants who were moving in a car, however, after a brief shootout, one cop identified as Amir Hussain Lone of Kupwara sustained injuries. He was shifted to SKIMS, where he succumbed to his injuries. Amir is the third policeman who was killed in a militant attack this year.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said the militants responsible for the killing have been identified. “The group was led by Basit, who took over the leadership of Lashkar after the killing of Mehran,” he said ,adding that the militants will be tracked by the forces.