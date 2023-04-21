Shimla man dies of suspected drug overdose in Ambala

Police have launched a culpable homicide probe after a 30-year-old man died of suspected drug overdose in Ambala Cantonment. The deceased worked at a drug de-addiction centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. (Getty image)

The deceased worked at a drug de-addiction centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan.

As per his mother, who runs a boutique in Shimla, her two sons had left home around 2 pm on Sunday to travel to New Delhi by bus and had halted at Batra Hotel behind Ambala bus stand. Around 1 am on Tuesday, she received a call from Ambala police about her sons’ fight.

The cop informed her that her sons were inebriated, purportedly due to high drug intake, on which she asked the police to let them go, as they had to reach Delhi to buy a car.

She spoke to her younger son an hour later and he informed her that they were fine.

At 3 am, her elder son called her up for money. Around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, the same cop informed her that her sons had been dropped at the railway station in a stable condition. But another cop called her up at 6 pm, stating that her elder son had died.

Investigators said the man was found in an unconscious state behind the railway station near BCN depot at railway colony and taken to the sub-divisional civil hospital by Dial 108 ambulance service, but he died during treatment.

The family arrived at the hospital on Wednesday and identified the deceased, while his brother remained unconscious and unfit for statement.

In her complaint, their mother alleged that her dead son procured drugs from Ambala Cantonment and died due to drug overdose.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Parao police station.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Pawan Kamboj said, “An autopsy was conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death and the body was handed over to the family. After regaining consciousness, the woman’s other son was sent home with her. Further investigation is underway.”