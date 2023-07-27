Patiala double murder: Forensic team collects samples

The police have initiated a probe into the dual murder of a woman and her son, who were found dead at their home, in Patiala on Wednesday evening. The police are probing the matter and the case would be cracked soon. Sources said the police suspect that some friends of Harwinder carried out the attack.

The Udham Singh Nagar incident came to the fore when the woman’s husband Gurmukh Singh returned home and attempted to open the door of the house. An auto-rickshaw driver, he found the door bolted from inside and after nobody responded, he broke open the door and found blood splattered in all the rooms.

Bodies of Jasvir Kaur (50) and Harwinder Singh Jaggi (20) were found from a bathroom in the house. On being informed, SP (city) Muhammad Sarfraz Alam and a forensic team reached the spot and collected samples. The police said a case has been registered and probe is on.

According to the SP, bodies of the deceased bore several marks of injuries, with their throats slit with a sharp-edged weapon. He said the two gates to enter the house were locked from inside and the killers might have escaped the spot from the terrace or by scaling the boundary wall.

The police are probing the matter and the case would be cracked soon. Sources said the police suspect that some friends of Harwinder carried out the attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON