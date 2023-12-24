Political parties demand probe in civilian killings at Poonch

The political parties in J&K have demanded a high level probe into the custodial killing of three civilians in Dera K Gali Poonch who were allegedly picked up by the army on Friday after the killing of five soldiers in Poonch in the militant attack. Jammu Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti speaks to the media during a press conference in Srinagar. (AP)

National Conference (NC) and the Apni Party also took out a protest in Srinagar demanding investigation in this incident.

Former J&K chief minister (CM) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that neither soldiers nor civilians are safe in “Naya Kashmir.”

“In this Naya Kashmir, neither the army nor the locals are safe,” Mufti said in a press conference at party office

Denouncing the attack, Mehbooba Mufti said these attacks only bring misery to the people of J&K. “In the aftermath of attacks, reports of civilian killings are emerging that need a proper investigation,” she said.

Former CM said 15 people were arrested by the army from Topa Peer village for questioning soon after the attack. “The bodies of three detained individuals, identified as Mohammad Shabbir, Showkat Hussain, and Safeer Hussain, have been found near the encounter site. The bodies are marked by torture. The remaining 12 have suffered severe injuries and are receiving treatment in the hospitals in Surankote and Poonch,” she said adding that the people in the region are being subjected to severe torture.

Mufti added the people of Rajouri and Poonch belts have never been involved in any incident related to terrorism in the region and blamed the BJP for transforming J&K into an open prison. “People are being held in custody. Under the UAPA, journalists face arrest for telling the truth. They now decide what can be uttered on mosque pulpits. Lives have been made miserable and government employees have been silenced,” she said.

She also said that culprits involved in the Amshipora pora fake encounter, in which three civilians were killed, had already been charged by an Army court. “Army court found them guilty while civil court reversed the judgement, creating a false precedent among the forces that they can operate without restraint. Even with the governor’s guarantees, justice has not yet been served.”

Mehbooba Mufti urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the matter and order a probe into these killings of three civilians who allegedly died as a result of extreme torture so that Amshipora-like incidents are not repeated. “LG Admn should pay ₹50 lakh to the family of the deceased until they receive justice. Moreover, to convey a powerful message that would act as a deterrent in the future, also provide relief and five lakh to the injured.”

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari sought the intervention of Union home minister Amit Shah in the civilian killings at Poonch. “ While I unreservedly condemn the terrorist attack on security forces in Surankote Poonch (DKG) which left five of our soldiers dead, with two others under treatment for their injuries, I am however quite shocked to hear about the disturbing news regarding the mysterious death of civilians around the site of ongoing anti-terror operation. I strongly condemn the killings of the innocent civilians and urge home minister Amit Shah to order an immediate investigation to bring to fore the facts to clear the mystery around these deaths and take strict action against the involved security forces,be it army or police,” Bukhari said in a statement adding that he is ashamed to see the viral pictures of the local people, where one can see the civilians being beaten mercilessly. “Unfortunately once again the people of J&K are being made sitting ducks for the security forces and I feel that we have not learnt anything from our past mistakes. Such incidents should not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

Congress said this incident requires an in depth investigation. “The death of three persons under mysterious circumstances, near the site of a terror attack at DKG area in Poonch, requires in depth investigation to know the reasons,” J&K Congress vice president Ravinder Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

CPI (M) general secretary and former legislator Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami demanded a fair probe in the custodial killings of civilians. “Demanding a fair probe into the “mysterious” death of 3 civilians near the encounter spot in Poonch. A prompt and impartial probe is crucial to ascertain the cause of their death,” he said in a statement while condemning the killing of soldiers in Poonch.

J&K government on Saturday afternoon announced compensation for the families of the deceased and also announced inquiry into these killings.

Protests in Srinagar

National Conference and Apni Party today held protests in Srinagar against the killing of three civilians in Poonch. The workers and leaders of both the parties took protests from the party headquarters and demanded action against those involved in the killing of civilians during the custody. The NC protest was led by party general secretary, Ali Mohammad Sager, the Apni Party protest was led by former minister, Ashraf Mir.