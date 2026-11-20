Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing a gathering at Galore in Hamirpur district on Thursday, said that the state government, through its political will and commitment, had increased the state treasury’s resources by ₹4,000 crore. Sukhu said that increased financial resources would enable the government to develop better schools and healthcare institutions, thereby providing improved facilities to the people. (HT File)

The CM said that Himachal Pradesh had negotiated the Kishau Dam project on its own terms and conditions, ensuring that the state would not have to invest even a single penny in the power project. “Once completed, the project would generate annual revenue of ₹1,200 to ₹1,500 crore per annum for Himachal Pradesh, while Uttarakhand would have to spend around ₹3,000 crore on its construction,” the CM said.

Sukhu said that increased financial resources would enable the government to develop better schools and healthcare institutions, thereby providing improved facilities to the people.

The CM also announced the opening of a new block development officer (BDO) office at Galore in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district. He also announced ₹1 crore for the local cooperative society and financial assistance for the construction of a new panchayat bhawan at Goeis gram panchayat. He also inaugurated a medical camp at Galore.

He said that BJP leaders were attempting to take credit for the Hamirpur Medical College, whereas the institution was the contribution of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and former Union health minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. He said he had personally made efforts for its establishment.

The CM added that after the formation of the Congress government in the state, ₹500 crore had been spent from the state’s own resources to accelerate construction work at Hamirpur Medical College. The institution would emerge as one of the best medical colleges in the state within the next year.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to ensure balanced development across the state. He said that all roads in the Galore area had been upgraded to double-lane roads, while a CBSE school had also been opened in the area and the required teachers had been appointed.

Criticising the previous BJP government, he said that paper leaks had taken place through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission, whereas the Congress government had sent those involved in paper leaks behind bars. “The Congress government was committed to ensuring merit and transparency in recruitment,” he said.

The CM said the state government would soon launch the ‘Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar’ scheme. The income eligibility limit for the scheme had been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 to bring more women under its ambit.

He said that under the scheme, 3.50 lakh eligible women aged between 18 and 59 years would receive a monthly pension of ₹1,500 alongwith 300 units of free electricity in the family. He added that the state government had already increased the monthly pension of 2.87 lakh women aged above 59 years from ₹1,050 to ₹1,500. He said the state’s resources belonged equally to all sections of society and the government was committed to the welfare of every section.