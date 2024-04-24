Politics on Palampur stabbing incident shows BJP’s narrow mindedness: Bhawani

Fatehpur MLA and deputy chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania said that the incident that happened in Palampur is sad, but BJP doing politics on this incident shows their narrow mindset. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

He said that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured the victim’s family of all possible help, including medical expenses, but BJP leaders are making political gains on this issue. “The present state government is completely sensitive in this matter and is working with commitment to provide justice. The law is taking its course in this case and strict action is being taken against the culprit,” he said.

Pathania said that BJP should also look at its track record and during the tenure of the previous BJP government, the rate of crimes against women was highest. “During the tenure of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, 1,755 cases of rape of women were registered, while 1,648 cases of kidnapping were registered and 130 cases of murder were registered. A total of 9,876 cases of crimes against women were registered, which is a record during the tenure of any government in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Pathania said that the BJP is only engaged in cheap politics. He also said that during the tenure of Jai Ram government, question papers of recruitment examinations were openly auctioned. “Police recruitment papers were sold during the tenure of the previous BJP government. Along with this, papers of many examinations were auctioned in the Hamirpur Staff Subordinate Selection Commission, but the Jai Ram government deliberately turned a blind eye to it. Such a big crime against the youth is not possible without political protection and the previous BJP government provided political protection to those selling the interests of the youth,” he said.