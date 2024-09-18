Polls will pave way for prosperous, peaceful J&K,says Ram Madhav

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Jammu and Kashmir elections incharge Ram Madhav, on Tuesday, said that “ historic election” was going to pave way for a prosperous, peaceful and vibrant Jammu and Kashmir. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Jammu and Kashmir elections incharge Ram Madhav (HT File)

Addressing a public rally at RS Pura, Madhav said that the vision, commitment and leadership of BJP had transformed and transitioned this region from terrorism to peace and stability.

“The abrogation of Article 370 has changed the fate of the people here. It also ended seven decade long discrimination against the refugees, who migrated from West Pakistan in 1947 and women,” he added.

BJP has fielded it’s national secretary Dr Narinder Singh Raina from RS Pura-Jammu South seat. NC-Congress alliance has fielded former minister Raman Bhalla.

Claiming that it was a “ known fact” that the BJP will be forming the next government in the J&K, Madhav said people of Jammu will now play a decisive and significant role in its political future.

“The vision of BJP is to see Jammu and Kashmir in top three developed economies in the nation,” he added.

Sat Sharma, acting state president of BJP said, “The victory of BJP was a foregone conclusion and the voters have made up their mind that peace and stability were fundamental to a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.”

Dr Raina said that his vision for his constituency was of all-round development, including well equipped schools, hospitals and dispensaries with doctors and nurses to provide medical facilities to the general public and lastly equal opportunity for employment.