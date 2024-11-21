{Post bypolls results} Punjab BJP gets ready for overhaul

With incumbent state chief Sunil Jakhar expressing unwillingness to continue, the revamp will take place along with its internal polls Party insiders suggest that the revamp will take place alongside BJP’s internal organisational elections which are expected to commence in December this year. (HT File)

The Punjab BJP is preparing for a major organisational overhaul after the results of the recently concluded bypolls.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Party insiders suggest that the revamp will take place alongside BJP’s internal organisational elections which are expected to commence in December this year.

The party has been grappling with a serious leadership crisis in the absence of state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who has reportedly stopped attending party meetings in the past two months.

Many leaders, privy to the developments in the state unit, strongly believe that Jakhar’s non-participation in day-to-day activities put the party in an awkward position just ahead of four crucial byelections. Moreover, the ongoing membership drive of the party was also affected as the Punjab BJP was able to register only 3 lakh members against a target of 30 lakh.

Even though the national deadline to make the primary members has ended, it was extended in Punjab. The party is slated to review its membership drive in the meeting scheduled on Friday.

Jakhar has already conveyed his decision to the party’s central leadership and it is widely expected that the BJP will appoint a new state president after the organisational elections.

The stakes are high for the Punjab BJP in the bypolls, which is aiming to make inroads in the four predominately rural assembly constituencies to gain a foothold in state politics and emerge as a contender along with AAP, Congress and SAD.

While the BJP is hopeful of making an impact in the bypolls, the outcome is likely to influence the selection of the new state leadership.

Meanwhile, lobbying for the coveted post of state BJP president has already begun.

Many senior leaders within the party are pushing to secure the coveted post. A section of the party is advocating for the appointment of a leader with roots in the BJP, rather than putting someone, who joined the party from another political party, at the helm.

This sentiment stems from the elevation of Jakhar to the state president in 2023. Jakhar joined the BJP in 2022 from the Congress.

“The party must carefully review the experience of appointing leaders from outside and ensure that the next chief has a deep understanding of the BJP’s core ideology and grassroots support,” said a senior party leader, who didn’t wish to be named

As per sources, the names of national general secretary Tarun Chugh, state’s senior vice-president Subhash Sharma, former member of parliament Avinash Rai Khanna and Kewal Dhillon are being seen as contenders for the party’s top post in the state.

It is reliably learnt that the BJP is also reviewing the functioning of other key organisational posts, including the state organisational secretary.

The changes are part of a broader strategy to revitalise the Punjab BJP and strengthen its base ahead of future electoral challenges.

“The party needs a serious revamp and new strategy if we are serious about contesting the 2027 assembly polls. At present there’s total confusion prevails as far as leadership is concerned and it is adversely impacting the party prospects at the grassroots,” a senior leader from Doaba added, pleading anonymity.