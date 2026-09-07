Pothole-riddled Panchkula industrial area roads set for 16 cr carpeting

Pothole-ridden roads in industrial area Phase 1 and Phase 2 are set to get a major overhaul, with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) awarding a ₹16-crore tender to recarpet nearly 21 km of roads in the two phases.

A severely damaged road in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

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The work is expected to begin by the end of this month, once the monsoon recedes. The contractor has been given 12 months to complete the project, an HSIIDC officer said.

The project, approved by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, covers around 18 km of roads in Phase 1. The tender for another roughly 2-km stretch has not yet been floated as those roads are currently under the defect liability period (DLP) of an earlier repair project.

The officer said the earlier repair work on the 2-km stretch had been allotted by the municipal corporation (MC) when it had jurisdiction over the roads. “The roads are still under the DLP of the earlier work, and therefore the fresh tender for this stretch has not been floated,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency executing the new project will remain responsible for the quality of the work for five years after completion. During this period, the contractor will have to maintain the roads and rectify any defects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency executing the new project will remain responsible for the quality of the work for five years after completion. During this period, the contractor will have to maintain the roads and rectify any defects. {{/usCountry}}

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The roads in the two industrial phases currently have hundreds of potholes, ranging from small craters to large depressions. The stretches are used by a large number of two-wheelers and heavy commercial vehicles every day, making commuting difficult and increasing the risk of accidents.

Industrialists said extensive carpeting work had not been carried out in the area for the past three to four years. The deteriorating roads have also affected the movement of goods and industrial operations.

The two phases house more than 850 small and large industrial units, with their combined annual business reportedly running into thousands of crores of rupees.

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At present, three government agencies are responsible for different civic services in the Industrial Area. The MC handles sewerage, stormwater management and sanitation, while HSIIDC is responsible for internal roads. The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) looks after the main roads and parks. Industrialists have repeatedly complained that the involvement of multiple agencies makes it difficult to get civic issues resolved promptly.