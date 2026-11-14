Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday inducted former Ludhiana information and public relations deputy director Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal into the party, appointing him as the halqa incharge for the Raikot constituency.

Badal said Nathowal possessed a clear vision for the constituency’s development and expressed confidence that he would steer the area towards progress. (HT)

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Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal resigned from his post in October this year. Addressing a gathering at Prabhdeep Singh’s native village in Nathowal, the SAD president welcomed the induction, calling it a matter of pride that a well-educated officer with an untainted reputation was stepping into public life.

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Badal said Nathowal possessed a clear vision for the constituency’s development and expressed confidence that he would steer the area towards progress. Urging locals to support the new representative, he remarked that the constituency had suffered immensely over the past decade.

Badal also announced plans to construct a memorial at Nathowal—widely known as ‘Faujian da Pind’—to honour the village’s gallantry award winners. Interacting with the media, the SAD president said, “Punjabis have already experimented with Delhi-based parties and are determined to elect a regional SAD government in the 2027 state assembly elections.”

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{{^usCountry}} Prabhdeep Nathowal said quitting government service to enter public life was a proud moment, driven by his desire to serve Punjab’s premier regional party. He praised the infrastructure development seen during previous SAD regimes as an inspiration, adding that effective leadership under Badal is essential to revive the state’s growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prabhdeep Nathowal said quitting government service to enter public life was a proud moment, driven by his desire to serve Punjab’s premier regional party. He praised the infrastructure development seen during previous SAD regimes as an inspiration, adding that effective leadership under Badal is essential to revive the state’s growth. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior leaders including Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Chand Singh Dalla, SR Kler, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Harpreet Singh Simak, Kamal Chatley, and Jaskaran Singh Deol were present at the event.