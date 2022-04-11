Private schools to remain closed in Mohali today
Private schools in Mohali are set to remain closed on Monday in protest against the arrest of the managing director (MD) of a Gurdaspur school.
The decision comes on the call of the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab.
The MD of the Gurdaspur school was arrested after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
The Mohali Private Schools’ Association stated that safety of children and staff is paramount but the local administration can’t make school managers scapegoats “for their failure to find the guilty person”. Association president Mitul Dikshit said, “The issue of vulnerability of private school management, even when there is no fault of theirs, will be brought up. We will also highlight dual standards shown in similar cases in government schools where no action has been taken against the school principal.”
-
With Ashu’s appointment as PPCC working president, fault lines re-emerge within Congress
The appointment of two-time MLA and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as Punjab Congress' working president has caused the fault lines to re-emerge within the party. The leaders excluded from the discussion, including ex-Congress MLA from Gill constituency Kuldeep Singh Vaid, registered their objection, and said that it was factionalism within the party that had led to the Congress' defeat in the assembly polls.
-
Severe heatwave sears Chandigarh as mercury crosses 40°C, IMD issues orange alert
The city reeled under a severe heat wave on Sunday as the mercury shot past 40.1C, the highest it has gone this year. A severe heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes 6.5 degrees above normal or crosses 47C. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 7C above normal. The minimum temperature also increased slightly from 20.3C on Saturday to 20.5C on Sunday, 3.2C above normal.
-
‘Over 15k in Delhi have signed up for state govt’s yoga programme’
The Delhi government's 'Dilli Ki Yogshala', an initiative to provide free yoga training on demand in neighbourhoods has seen over 15,000 enrolments since its launch in December last year, with over 9,500 people availing the service in different parts of Delhi everyday. A Delhi government official said that so far, over 15,200 people from across Delhi have registered for the yoga classes and currently, around 9,500 people are getting trained in yoga everyday.
-
6 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as six fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. Of these, three were reported from Mohali while two were in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula. A day before, the three cities had reported eight cases in all. In Mohali, one case was reported from Mohali urban, while two cases surfaced from Dera Bassi. In Chandigarh, the infected patients are residents of Sectors 7 and 21.
-
Man out for family dinner in Mohali injured in late-night firing
A Ropar resident, who was out for dinner with the victim, Harvinder's family, was critically injured in a late night firing incident in the parking lot of the busy Phase-5 market in Mohali. The incident took place around 10.15pm. The miscreants also made off with the victim's car. The victim has been identified as a resident of Ropar, Harvinder Singh. As per eyewitnesses, an accomplice of the assailants was also injured and was helped into the car.
