Probe ordered after Class 3 girl dies in wall collapse at Kupwara school

Following the death of a Class 3 student in a wall collapse on the school premises in north Kashmir, the school education authorities in Kashmir and the Kupwara district administration have ordered separate enquiries. The directorate of school education suspended the head of the institute, Shahida Akhtar, pending an inquiry. (HT Photo for representation)

Eight-year-old Gaziya Parvaiz lost her life when the boundary wall of Government Middle School, Janbazpora Drugmulla in Kupwara, collapsed on her during a lunch break on Saturday.

The incident triggered shock and anger across the Kashmir valley with demands of action and fixing of responsibility for the incident. The directorate of school education suspended the head of the institute, Shahida Akhtar, pending an inquiry.

“The directorate suspended her till there is an enquiry over what happened. The department was not aware that the wall was weak,” said chief education officer, Kupwara, Manzoor Ahmad Najar.

Akhtar will remain attached with the office of the chief education officer, Kupwara. The directorate has announced an in-depth inquiry into the circumstances that led to the untoward incident. “A team will sit and look into all the aspects,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kupwara district administration expresses profound grief over the tragic death of the student and announced an immediate enquiry committee.

“Taking immediate cognisance of the incident, a four-member enquiry committee headed by the assistant commissioner (revenue), Kupwara, is constituted to investigate the lapses, fix responsibility and submit a factual report within seven days positively,” a statement said.

Simultaneously, a formal show cause notice has been served upon the chief education officer, Kupwara, directing a written explanation within two working days regarding non-compliance with the deputy commissioner’s earlier directions on mandatory school safety audits.

“The district administration reiterates that the safety of children is non-negotiable and no negligence is tolerated. Strict action as per law follows against those found responsible,” the statement said.