Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. The accused has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market. Naseem was arrested on July 18, 2019, but during trial, he jumped bail.
Plantation drive held at railway station
The Georgian Association (north), in association with Railway Protection Force (RPF), conducted a plantation drive at the Chandigarh Railway Station on Monday. A total of around 720 assorted saplings, which were provided by Suresh Dalal, chief conservator of forest, Haryana, and his team were planted.
2 held for theft at Sec-26 grain market
Two men have been arrested for stealing crates from the grain market in Sector 26, Chandigarh. The accused arrested have been identified as Umesh, 18, and Sonu, 24, both residents of EWS Colony, Dhanas. They were arrested based on the complaint of Rakesh Jaimwal of Kishangarh village. A case has been registered under Sections 379 and 411 of Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.
Cash box stolen from Dhanas temple
A cash donation box was reported stolen from a temple in Dhanas. A case has been registered at Sarangpur police station based on the complaint of Daya Sagar, a priest at the Prachin Shiv Mandir in Khuda Jassu.
Online fraud: Man duped of ₹22 lakh
A resident of Sector 29 lost ₹22 lakh in a case of online fraud. In his complaint, Amrender Singh, said he had clicked on an online advertisement in which solar pumps were being offered at 90% subsidy. He said that he received a call and paid ₹22 lakh in two separate transactions assuming that he was availing PM Kusum Yojana. But, he later found that the advertisement was fake. A cheating case has been registered.
Baseball meet from Sept 3
The Baseball Association of Chandigarh will organise the Senior State Baseball Championship for men and women at the Panjab University grounds on September 3 and 4. Players above the age of 17 years can compete in the tournament.
The Punjab government has decided to establish a fire and emergency services training institute at Lalru to provide training in the latest fire-fighting techniques, local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said on Monday. The institute to be built over an area of about 20 acres and will be under the control of the Punjab fire and emergency services department. The minister added that officials who are already serving in the fire department can also obtain advanced training from this institute for the better opportunities.
2 held with 18 stolen phones
Balongi police arrested two Kharar men with 18 stolen mobile thieves on Monday. The accused have been identified as as Akash Bawa and Vishal Gupta, both residents of Kharar.
City shuttler bags 2 bronze medals
City shuttler Samarveer clinched two bronze medals in the Kotak Junior International Badminton Tournament held recently at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. Samarveer played semi-finals in singles’ men’s under-19 and semi-final in mixed doubles’ category in the main draw. He ousted three top seeds in pre quarters and quarter events of the tournament.
Tandon elected UTCA prez 2nd time at a trot
Mobile phone recoverd from Model Jail
National seminar held at PU
Eye, organ donation awareness programme
PU’s deteriorating image concerning: PUTA
Ex-constable held for stealing phone
A dismissed Punjab Police constable was arrested on Monday for stealing a man’s phone on the pretext of taking a lift. The accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, a native of Gurdaspur in Punjab. He was booked based on the complaint of Rakesh Kumar of Dadumajra Colony, Sector,-38 West, who works at a private company in Sector 82, Mohali. He told police that he was going to work on his bike on August 28, when Lovepreet approached him for a lift near the Sector 31/32 lightpoint, whom he dropped near the Sector 48/49. However, when he reached in his office, he found that his mobile phone was missing from the bag he was wearing on his shoulder.
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
Gujarat, Maharashtra seaports new routes for drug smuggling: Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the new routes for smuggling drugs into the country. Inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38kg heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat.
Sikh girl’s abduction, forceful marriage: DSGMC delegation meets Pak High commissioner in Delhi
A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Tuesday met the High Commissioner of Pakistan (political attache) Aizaz Khan in connection with the recent kidnapping, rape and forceful marriage of a Sikh girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The meeting took place at the High Commission of Pakistan, in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The incident shocked the Sikh community worldwide.
