Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh

Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. The accused has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market. Naseem was arrested on July 18, 2019, but during trial, he jumped bail.

Plantation drive held at railway station

The Georgian Association (north), in association with Railway Protection Force (RPF), conducted a plantation drive at the Chandigarh Railway Station on Monday. A total of around 720 assorted saplings, which were provided by Suresh Dalal, chief conservator of forest, Haryana, and his team were planted.

2 held for theft at Sec-26 grain market

Two men have been arrested for stealing crates from the grain market in Sector 26, Chandigarh. The accused arrested have been identified as Umesh, 18, and Sonu, 24, both residents of EWS Colony, Dhanas. They were arrested based on the complaint of Rakesh Jaimwal of Kishangarh village. A case has been registered under Sections 379 and 411 of Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.

Cash box stolen from Dhanas temple

A cash donation box was reported stolen from a temple in Dhanas. A case has been registered at Sarangpur police station based on the complaint of Daya Sagar, a priest at the Prachin Shiv Mandir in Khuda Jassu.

Online fraud: Man duped of ₹22 lakh

A resident of Sector 29 lost ₹22 lakh in a case of online fraud. In his complaint, Amrender Singh, said he had clicked on an online advertisement in which solar pumps were being offered at 90% subsidy. He said that he received a call and paid ₹22 lakh in two separate transactions assuming that he was availing PM Kusum Yojana. But, he later found that the advertisement was fake. A cheating case has been registered.

Baseball meet from Sept 3

The Baseball Association of Chandigarh will organise the Senior State Baseball Championship for men and women at the Panjab University grounds on September 3 and 4. Players above the age of 17 years can compete in the tournament.

The Punjab government has decided to establish a fire and emergency services training institute at Lalru to provide training in the latest fire-fighting techniques, local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said on Monday. The institute to be built over an area of about 20 acres and will be under the control of the Punjab fire and emergency services department. The minister added that officials who are already serving in the fire department can also obtain advanced training from this institute for the better opportunities.

2 held with 18 stolen phones

Balongi police arrested two Kharar men with 18 stolen mobile thieves on Monday. The accused have been identified as as Akash Bawa and Vishal Gupta, both residents of Kharar.

City shuttler bags 2 bronze medals

City shuttler Samarveer clinched two bronze medals in the Kotak Junior International Badminton Tournament held recently at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. Samarveer played semi-finals in singles’ men’s under-19 and semi-final in mixed doubles’ category in the main draw. He ousted three top seeds in pre quarters and quarter events of the tournament.

Tandon elected UTCA prez 2nd time at a trot

Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon was on Monday unanimously elected as the president of the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) for the second time in a row. Around 58 members of the UTCA participated in the elections, where Yuvraj Mahajan, who was joint secretary in the last term, was unanimously elected vice-president; while Devender Sharma, the former treasurer, has been elected general secretary.

Mobile phone recoverd from Model Jail

Chandigarh Jail staff recovered a mobile phone from an inmate at the Model jail in Burail during checking on Sunday. The accused, Arjun, has been booked under sections 52A-(1) Prisons (Punjab Amendment Act 2011) at the Sector 49 police station on the complaint of Parveen Kumar, deputy superintendent at the jail.

National seminar held at PU

Chandigarh As part of the National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission (NIPAM), launched by the Union ministry of commerce and industry, Government of India, the DST-Centre for Policy Research (CPR) and the department of biotechnology, Panjab University (PU) organised a national seminar on intellectual property rights. It was aimed at increasing IP awareness among the faculty, research experts, and students.

Eye, organ donation awareness programme

Chandigarh Dev Samaj College of Education (DSCE) held an eye and organ donation awareness programme at its premises in Sector 36. The activity was organised in collaboration with PGIMER, Chandigarh, to mark the eye donation week, which is annually observed from August 25 to September 8.

PU’s deteriorating image concerning: PUTA

Chandigarh : Days after a case of alleged bribery surfaced at Panjab University (PU), the varsity’s teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the University have been making the rounds, tarnishing the public image of the University.

Ex-constable held for stealing phone

A dismissed Punjab Police constable was arrested on Monday for stealing a man’s phone on the pretext of taking a lift. The accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, a native of Gurdaspur in Punjab. He was booked based on the complaint of Rakesh Kumar of Dadumajra Colony, Sector,-38 West, who works at a private company in Sector 82, Mohali. He told police that he was going to work on his bike on August 28, when Lovepreet approached him for a lift near the Sector 31/32 lightpoint, whom he dropped near the Sector 48/49. However, when he reached in his office, he found that his mobile phone was missing from the bag he was wearing on his shoulder.