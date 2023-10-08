Proclamation proceedings initiated against terrorist in Baramulla

Police and revenue department have initiated proclamation proceedings under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) asking a terrorist active in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Police said they used drum beaters to inform the public about the ongoing efforts to apprehend the terrorist. (iStock)

Officials said that Abid Qayoom, a resident of Wussan Khoie Pattan, was allegedly involved in acts of terrorism and had cases registered against him at Pattan police station.

Baramulla senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure said he had been evading arrest and an open non-bailable warrant was issued against him on August 17.

“The proclamation notice issued by the court of additional sessions judge Baramulla on September 21 has been pasted and circulated at his residence and other prominent places in his native village,” he added.

