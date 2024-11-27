Produce shooters in Moose Wala murder case physically for identification: Mansa court to cops

The Mansa court on Wednesday ordered the Punjab Police to physically produce four shooters on December 13 for identification by one of the two prime eyewitnesses in singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case. The court also ordered to produce two other accused who did recce. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of Mansa sessions judge, HS Grewal, also ordered to produce the Mahindra Thar in which Moose Wala was travelling when he was killed and AK-47 weapon used by the shooters in the crime. The court also ordered to produce two other accused who did recce.

On May 29, 2022, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he along with his two friends was going in his vehicle to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km from the singer’s native village Moosa. Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh were travelling with Moose Wala and also sustained bullet injuries in the incident. Gurwinder was shot in his right hand and Gurpreet suffered bullet wounds in the left arm, elbow and right thigh.

The trial court on Wednesday started the examination-in-chief of prosecution witness Gurwinder and recorded his statement. However, the remaining examination-in-chief of Gurpreet has been deferred as the court ordered the Punjab Police to physically present the shooters in court. The court has adjourned the matter to December 13 for further proceedings directing police to present case properties including, Thar and AK 47, in the court on the next hearing.

Four shooters–Priyavart Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi, Kashish alias Kuldeep and three other accused, Sandeep Singh alias Kekra and Keshav, are lodged in separate jails of Punjab.

Earlier in August, the prosecution witness, Gurpreet, had identified the four shooters in the trial court on Friday. He had confirmed the four had opened fire on Moose Wala along with Jagroop Singh alias Roopa and Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Kussa, who were killed in a police encounter in 2022.

In the chargesheet, the special investigation team (SIT) has claimed that both Gurwinder and Gurpreet in their statements said that after killing Moose Wala shooters had said they had carried out the killing on directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. They had identified the shooters to the Punjab police. Now, Gurwinder will be next to testify in the court as a prosecution witness.

SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder has filed five chargesheets, including four supplementary chargesheets against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Canada-based Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Mansa court rejects sacked SI’s revision plea for bail

The Mansa court on Wednesday dismissed the revision petition for bail of sacked sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who is accused of helping a gangster named in the Moose Wala murder case, escape the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa police.

Gangster Tinu, one of the accused in the Moose Wala murder case, had fled from the custody of the CIA unit of the Mansa police on October 1, 2022. The Punjab Police arrested and sacked unit in-charge SI Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the SIT probing the singer’s murder case. Police claimed Pritpal was part of the conspiracy hatched for Tinu’s escape. Tinu was rearrested by the Delhi Police along with weapons from Ajmer in Rajasthan on October 19. Later, Punjab Police brought him on transit remand from Delhi.