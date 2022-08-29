Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pro-khalistan slogans found written on ex-CM Beant Singh’s statue in Jalandhar

Published on Aug 29, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Police have covered the ‘Pro-khalistan’ slogans scrawled on ex-CM Beant Singh’s statue in Jalandhar with black spray; a police official said that they are checking the CCTV cameras of nearby areas to catch the offender as soon as possible

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

‘Pro-khalistan’ slogans were found written on the statue of former chief minister Beant Singh at BMC Chowk here on Sunday, a day before chief minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to inaugurate a sports tournament in the city.

CM Mann will visit Jalandhar on Monday to inaugurate sports tournament, “Khedaa Watan Punjab Diya” at Guru Gobind Singh stadium.

Police have covered the slogans with black spray. A police official said that they are checking the CCTV cameras of nearby areas to catch the offender as soon as possible.

It is the second such incident in Jalandhar. Earlier, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written near the famous Devi Talab Mandir on Jalandhar and Tanda road before the arrival of CM Mann and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 15.

