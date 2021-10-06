Prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman shot dead in Srinagar

Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of a prominent Srinagar pharmacy, was shot dead by suspected militants on Tuesday, inside his business premises at Iqbal Park here, police said.

Bindroo, 68, was shot by the assailants from point-blank range while he was at his pharmacy dispensing medicines at around 7pm, a police official said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. A Kashmir Pandit, Bindroo was one of the few among his community who did not migrate out of Kashmir after the onset of militancy in 1990. He stayed back along with his wife to continue operating his pharmacy Bindroo Medicate.

Doctors who attended Bindroo at SMHS hospital said that he had multiple injuries and was brought dead in the hospital. The police spokesman in a tweet confirmed Bindroo’s death. The family runs two prominent medical stores in the city and had a large client base. Different mainstream politicians condemned the killing of Bindroo.

“What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I’ve been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul,” tweeted Omar Abdullah.

“The fatal attack against the owner of Bindroo medicates is outrageous and unacceptable. I knew the gentleman personally. He never left the valley. And terrorists made him pay for that. May he live in peace,” said Sajjad Lone in tweet.

City Mayor Junaid Mattu also express shock over killing of Bindroo. “Shocked, anguished and deeply saddened by the cowardly, despicable assassination of M L Bindroo Sahab of the famous Bindroo Medicate near Iqbal Park. This is yet another attempt by terrorists to target our syncretic identity. My deepest condolences with the Bindroo family,” hes aid.