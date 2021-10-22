Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Property services: Chandigarh panel holds meeting
chandigarh news

Property services: Chandigarh panel holds meeting

An 11- member panel comprising Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, mayor and deputy commissioner among others held a meeting on Thursday to review and streamline property-related services
The committee had been set up after following the Supreme Court order of September 7, which stated that Chandigarh residents are “widely harassed” while seeking a no-objection certificate for the sale of leasehold property. (HT file)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 01:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An 11- member panel comprising Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher, mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar among others held a meeting on Thursday to review and streamline property-related services like sanction of mutation and grant of occupancy certificate and no-objection certificate. Kher attended the meeting via video conferencing.

A spokesman said that the panel discussed issues like streamlining the process of mutation of property through sale deed, transfer of lease rights by sale and grant of no objection certificate and certificate of unearned profit under Rule 1973 and 2007.

The panel also discussed issues like unearned increase for transfer of society flats and other properties, charging of GST by Chandigarh Housing Board and transfer of flats in case of general power of attorney holders. The DC also showed Kher a presentation on the progress regarding digitisation of the estate office.

The committee had been set up after following the Supreme Court order of September 7, which stated that Chandigarh residents are “widely harassed” while seeking a no-objection certificate for the sale of leasehold property. The apex court had ordered the administration to set up a committee to streamline the process.

RELATED STORIES

The committee is to submit its report to the administrator and Chandigarh administration, preferably within three months, upon which the administrator has to take a final decision based on its recommendations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Give the BJP a chance in Fatehpur: Jai Ram

Derogatory posters case: SIT submits CFSL writing sample report of one sacrilege accused in court

PU’s graduate constituency: 12 candidates eliminated during counting

Hostel for SC student: PU depts asked to share data again
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP