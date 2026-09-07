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Protecting sanitation workers’ interests top priority: Haryana govt

In-principle approval to bring striking sanitation workers under the ambit of Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024 will pave the way for making their future more secure and dignified, says government

Published on: Sep 7, 2026, 07:45:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Haryana government on Sunday again reiterated that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has given in-principle approval to bring striking sanitation workers under the ambit of Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024.

Sanitation workers across Haryana have been protesting for regular jobs.
Sanitation workers across Haryana have been protesting for regular jobs.

At present, 13,093 sanitation workers are employed on municipal rolls in urban local bodies across the state. These employees currently receive a monthly amount of 20,590. “The government’s decision to bring them under the ambit of the Act will pave the way for making their future more secure and dignified. Through this initiative, job security for sanitation workers on municipal rolls up to the age of 60 years will be ensured. In addition, they will receive a risk allowance of 2,000 per month,” an official spokesperson said.

“The government has also agreed in principle to provide an additional 15% amount in the monthly wages over and above the eligibility-based benefits available under the Act,” the government stated.

The monthly amount payable to sanitation workers who have been working on municipal rolls for more than 10 years will increase to 25,560, the spokesperson said, adding that the government has also agreed in principle to increase the dearness allowance every six months.

 
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