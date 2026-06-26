Protesting Nihang group stopped at Uttarakhand border

Brandishing swords, a group of Nihang Sikhs demanding the release of four persons arrested after a clash in Karnaprayag (Chamoli district) on June 16 was stopped by Uttarakhand Police personnel at the Dehradun border in Kulhal area late Thursday evening. A few of them pushed through police barricades and managed to proceed towards Hemkunt Sahib, superintendent of police (rural) Pankaj Gairola said. “We are trying to maintain law and order,” Gairola said. Nihangs heading toward Rudraprayag stopped at the state border in Dehradun on Thursday. (ANI)

The group is en route to Rudraprayag from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali.

Vikas Nagar circle officer Vivek Singh Kutiyal said additional personnel from Provincial Armed Constabulary and the ITBP were also deployed at the Kulhal police outpost.

The protesters declared they would not return to Punjab until four Nihang members arrested in connection with the Karnaprayag incident were released.

On June 16, a clash broke out between some Nihang pilgrims returning after paying obeisance at Sri Hemkunt Sahib gurdwara and local residents in Karnaprayag over a parking dispute. Five people, including a pilgrim, sustained injuries.

The Hemkunt Sahib yatra began on May 23 this year. (With PTI inputs)