Protesting teachers face lathicharge, water cannons in Mohali

Members of the Computer Teachers’ Union, Punjab were met with lathi-charge and water cannons as they started marching towards Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence for a gherao on Thursday, to press for the demands.

Police stopped the protesting teachers near YPS roundabout in Mohali as they were about to enter Chandigarh and resorted to lathi-charge and use of water cannons to disperse the crowd. Some, including the union’s leader Gurdeep Singh, suffered injuries. The teachers, however, continued their sit-in on the road.

Union president Varinder Bohra said, “The government is not fulfilling our demands even after repeated requests. Despite the recruitment of 375 teachers, they are not getting confirmation. The government is making false promises like former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.”