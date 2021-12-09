PSEB to conduct first-term board exams from Dec 13

MOHALI

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct the first-term examinations for Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 from December 13. As many as 12.6 lakh students will appear in the exams.

For the first time, exams will be based on multiple-choice questions, while the second term exams, which will be held in March 2022, will be subjective. The board has uploaded the information on its website www.pseb.ac.in.

PSEB controller of examination Janak Raj Mehrok said for classes 5 and 8, exams will begin from December 20, while for classes 10 and 12, exams will begin from December 13. The exams are mandatory and those who will appear in the first term will be eligible for the second term, he said. The exams will be on Optical Mark Reader (OMR) sheet, which has been uploaded on the website, he added.

He further said around 3.07 lakh students are appearing in class 12th, 3.23 lakh in class 10, 3.23 lakh in class 5, while 3.18 lakh students in class 8.

PSEB chairperson Yograj said: “The academic year is divided into two sections, each covering 50% of the syllabus. The result will be declared according to the average of both terms. The exams for special students will be conducted in their schools only, while others will be allocated different centres as used to be the norm earlier.

Last year, the PSEB had announced a 30% reduction in the syllabi for classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2021-22.

In the wake of the Covid pandemic last year, the board had declared results of class 12 in July on the basis of the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the students considering the marks in classes 10, 11, and 12.

30% weightage was given to the classes 10 and 11 results while 40% to class 12 unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams. In May, the results of classes 8 and 10 were declared on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).