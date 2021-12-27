PU scientists develop targeted nano-formulation to stop diabetes-induced Alzheimer’s disease

Researchers at Panjab University (PU) have developed a targeted nano-formulation to stop diabetes induced Alzheimer’s disease.

Nano-formulations (NFs) are novel and advanced drug-delivery systems, which enhance the properties of conventional drugs and are specific to the targeted delivery site. The study was carried out by Professor Rajat Sandhir and Smriti Gupta, a PhD student, of PU’s biochemistry department.

The researchers collaborated with Nitin Singhal of National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Mohali, and Subramaniam Ganesh from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, for the project.

The findings of the research have been recently published in an international journal “ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces”. The observational studies on a large number of diabetic patients suggests greater susceptibility to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), that led to coining of a new term, type-3 diabetes (T3DM), which is a neuro-metabolic disorder.

In this study, the scientists initiated the work to unravel the mechanisms that link diabetes with Alzheimer’s disease using culture systems and animal models. It identified that the compromised insulin signaling system contributes to the development of diabetes-induced Alzheimer’s disease.

Sandhir said, “Based on the findings, we can identify GSK3 beta as a key component in an insulin signaling pathway that was found to be over-activated in the brain, which suggested it to be likely to reverse the pathological events in the brain.”

They used Graphene Oxide (GO) as a vehicle to deliver small interfering RNA (siRNA) using nasal route of delivery to block GSK3 beta gene in the brain. GSK3 is a key molecule in the insulin signalling pathway. GO has attracted great interest in recent years as a delivery vehicle and has shown remarkable success in gene knockdown due to its unique physical, chemical, and biological properties.

The researchers found that the siRNA approach was successful in preventing cognitive deficits and pathology induced by compromised insulin signalling. “It is expected that the results of pre-clinical studies may soon be translated so that the benefit can reach those suffering from diabetes-induced memory deficits,” added Sandhir.

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia that accounts for more than 80% of dementia cases worldwide in elderly people