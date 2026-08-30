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PU student body elections: Shortest campaign period in 15 years ends on muted note

Unlike previous years, when rallies often continued until midnight, most of Saturday’s programmes began around 6 pm and concluded by 8.30 pm

Published on: Aug 30, 2026, 08:14:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The campaigning for the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections came to a close on Saturday night, bringing an end to the shortest campaign period in more than 15 years, with presidential candidates holding brief rallies across hostels ahead of the August 31 polls.

Under the poll code, campaigning must end 36 hours before voting. (HT File)
Under the poll code, campaigning must end 36 hours before voting. (HT File)

Under the poll code, campaigning must end 36 hours before voting. The final day remained relatively muted, with all four presidential candidates holding rallies and foot marches towards various hostels. Unlike previous years, when rallies often continued until midnight, most of Saturday’s programmes began around 6 pm and concluded by 8.30 pm.

Lyngdoh guidelines violated

Lyngdoh Committee guidelines continued to be flouted during the final day of campaigning. Streets were littered with printed stickers, while cars were seen accompanying some rallies despite permission being limited to foot rallies. Cars were also spotted during the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) rally.

None of the parties set up tents this year for the final day of campaigning. In the past, parties used to put up tents near Gate No. 1, towards the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research side. Dean students welfare Yogesh Rawal said no party had sought permission to set up tents this year.

 
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