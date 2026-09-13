PU to restore Punjab, Sikh history papers in MA syllabus after student objections

Panjab University’s (PU) department of history has decided to restore the earlier Punjab and Sikh history papers in the two-year MA history programme after student organisations objected to their reduced presence in the revised syllabus. The department said the revised curriculum was initially designed keeping in view the National Education Policy’s (NEP) four-year BA plus one-year MA (4+1) structure, under which the fourth-year BA was intended to be an advanced year of study. The fourth-year BA and first-year MA syllabus will now be separated, while students pursuing the conventional two-year MA will continue with the earlier syllabus.

Revised curriculum was designed for NEP’s 4+1 structure; separate syllabus to be prepared for fourth-year BA and two-year MA. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Various student organisations had submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor (V-C) and chairperson of the department of history, seeking restoration of the Punjab and Sikh history topics taught under the earlier syllabus.

A comparison of the 2025-26 and 2026-27 syllabus shows that the earlier MA curriculum had dedicated papers covering Punjab’s history in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, besides the Guru period and Misls. The revised syllabus instead introduced more specialised, theme-based papers, including Modern Punjab (1849-1947 CE), anti-caste movements in Punjab and geography of Punjab.

Papers designed for NEP’s 4+1 structure

Priyatosh, a faculty member in the department of history, said the restructuring was linked to the change from the earlier three-year BA structure to the four-year undergraduate programme under NEP.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Earlier, in the three-year BA, there were two papers on Punjab. Now, under NEP, there is a four-year BA followed by a one-year MA, which is called the 4+1 system,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Earlier, in the three-year BA, there were two papers on Punjab. Now, under NEP, there is a four-year BA followed by a one-year MA, which is called the 4+1 system,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said students pursuing the four-year BA would already study a larger number of papers before entering the fourth year, including subjects covering the Guru period and other aspects of Punjab’s history. The fourth year was therefore intended to provide more advanced study rather than repeat the same chronological papers.

“The fourth year of the BA is now meant to be an advanced year of study. Initially, the syllabus for the fourth-year BA and the first-year MA was designed accordingly,” Priyatosh said.

The papers proposed under the new structure included colonial formation of Punjab, colonial gaze, agrarian society, north-western routes, Sikh geography of Punjab, literary trends in Punjab, national movements in Punjab, and tribes and communities of North India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said these papers were intended to offer advanced and thematic study beyond the earlier papers on the Guru period, Misls and Punjab’s history in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

“The papers were designed for the 4+1 system. But this is a sensitive issue, and keeping in view the concerns raised, we have now decided to separate the fourth-year BA and first-year MA syllabus,” he said.

Old syllabus to continue for two-year MA

Priyatosh said the thematic papers would not be discarded, but would be used separately for students following the 4+1 structure. “The papers will remain. For students pursuing the two-year MA, the earlier syllabus will continue.

Department chairperson Jasbir Singh said the issue would be taken up by the board of studies. “The students submitted a memorandum to me as well. The board of studies will be convened to resolve the issue,” he said. “The revised syllabus will be uploaded on Monday. This is a sensitive issue, and we are revising the chapters keeping that in mind.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Assistant professor of history Ashish Kumar said the issue had been resolved following an assurance from the V-C. “The V-C has said that we will restore the syllabus to the way it was earlier,” he said.

Sath member Arshpeet said the authorities had given a verbal assurance during the meeting. “They have said that the old syllabus will be revived and that the new syllabus will be uploaded on Monday. We have agreed to give them one week’s time,” he said, adding that the organisation would initiate a protest if the syllabus was not restored within the promised timeframe.

ABVP president Ankit Bidhan said the organisation supported the NEP framework but opposed the removal of existing Punjab history content. “We support the guidelines of NEP, but Punjab’s history should not be removed from the syllabus. If the university wants to add something new, it should do so, but the old syllabus should not be taken out,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}