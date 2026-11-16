Punbus, PRTC contract staff postpone 3-Day strike after talks with govt

The Punjab Roadways Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union has postponed its three-day strike, which was scheduled to begin on November 16, following two rounds of negotiations with Punjab Transport secretary Varun Roojam on November 10 and 13. Union member after meeting with the transport secretary of Punjab in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT)

The union had planned to strike over three core demands—shifting outsourced employees to contractual roles, regularising contractual staff, and withdrawing criminal cases registered against workers.

During the meetings, the state government issued formal written proceedings addressing each issue.

Regarding outsourced workers, authorities agreed to forward the Cadre Committee’s recommendations to the finance department and initiate appointment letter issuance for contractual jobs, while an appeal committee will review pending contractual appointments.

On regularising staff, officials stated that Punbus will adopt PRTC service rules, with a formal proposal to be prepared and submitted for cabinet approval after requisite clearances.

Regarding the withdrawal of police cases, the government confirmed the matter is being pursued with the Home Department for competent authority approval.

Following the written assurances, the union decided to defer the strike until its next official meeting with the government on November 17.