Pune-based NGO to establish school in Kashmir named after Nana Patekar

Sarhad, a Pune-based social, cultural, and educational non-governmental organisation (NGO), has announced plans to establish a school in Kashmir in memory of late film actor Nana Patekar.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, on Thursday. (HT File)

Renowned actor Nana Patekar, whose exceptional performances have captivated audiences across the world, had a special affection for Kashmir.

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Sarhad in a statement said the actor had envisioned working for schoolchildren in the region and had also taken initial steps towards fulfilling this vision.“We, Mayur Masurkar, Zahid Bhat, Salim Raina and Raju Farande had personally met and discussed this initiative with Nana Patekar and Malhar Patekar. We are confident that Malhar Patekar and his associates will make every effort to fulfil Nana’s dream following his untimely demise. As a tribute to the legendary actor and his deep affection for Kashmir, Sarhad has also resolved to establish a school in his name,” said Zahid Bhat.

The Sarhad organisation has been working in Kashmir for more than four decades. It currently runs two schools in the region, one in Dardpora village in Kupwara district and the other in Aragam village in Bandipora district.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of this initiative, Zaheed Bhat and Salim Raina, coordinators of Sarhad in Kashmir, have expressed their willingness to take the lead by offering their own land for establishing a school in the memory of late Nana Patekar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of this initiative, Zaheed Bhat and Salim Raina, coordinators of Sarhad in Kashmir, have expressed their willingness to take the lead by offering their own land for establishing a school in the memory of late Nana Patekar. {{/usCountry}}

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“Sarhad will establish a school in Kashmir in the name of the late Nana Patekar. The initiative would serve as a meaningful tribute to the actor and help carry forward his vision of contributing to the education and future of children in Kashmir,” Zahid Bhat said.