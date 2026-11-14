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Punjab: 200 shuttle buses to facilitate devotees at Shaheedi Sabha on Dec 26-28

Chairing a high-level review meeting, Mann announced 200 shuttle buses, increased e-rickshaw services and 20 Aam Aadmi Clinics to facilitate pilgrims

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 07:47:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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With nearly 80 lakh devotees having visited Sri Fatehgarh Sahib during last year’s Shaheedi Sabha, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the administration to make elaborate arrangements for the upcoming religious congregation to be held from December 26 to 28.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the administration to make elaborate arrangements for the upcoming religious congregation. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the administration to make elaborate arrangements for the upcoming religious congregation. (HT Photo)

Chairing a high-level review meeting, Mann announced 200 shuttle buses, increased e-rickshaw services and 20 Aam Aadmi Clinics to facilitate pilgrims. He also directed officials to repair all roads leading to the historic town on a war footing and ensure adequate accommodation facilities.

Officials have also been asked to identify diversion points for effective traffic management. Six police help desks, watchtowers and motorcycle patrol units will be deployed, while AI-enabled cameras and drones will strengthen surveillance and crowd monitoring.

The administration will also deploy 50 additional volunteers for cleanliness, enhance mobile network capacity through additional towers and establish a round-the-clock control room to address complaints and emergencies.

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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab: 200 Shuttle Buses To Facilitate Devotees At Shaheedi Sabha On Dec 26-28
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab: 200 Shuttle Buses To Facilitate Devotees At Shaheedi Sabha On Dec 26-28
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