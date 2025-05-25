Punjab: 8kg heroin seized, 2 illegal pistols recovered in Jalandhar; 1 held

The Jalandhar commissionerate police have seized 8kg of heroin being smuggled from across the border, marking the third major recovery in just five days. This follows earlier confiscations of 18.5kg of heroin in separate operations. The heroin seized by Jalandhar commissionerate police. (Sourced)

Jalandhar police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said that the fresh 8kg recovery was made following the interrogation of Shivam Sodhi, a local resident who was apprehended on May 21 with 5.5kg of heroin and drug money amounting to ₹22,000.

“During questioning, Shivam confessed to possessing another consignment of 7kg heroin, which was subsequently recovered based on his identification. Further investigations led to the arrest of Shivam’s accomplice, Barinder Singh alias Babbu, who was found with an additional 1kg of heroin. Alongside the drugs, police seized two illegal .32 bore weapons, six live cartridges and three luxury vehicles from the possession of the accused,” commissioner Randhawa said.

“We have traced their forward linkages and are conducting raids at their possible locations in Amritsar and other border areas. Both the accused have confessed to smuggling contraband from Pakistan through their contacts.” the commissioner added.

The commissioner said that the accused revealed that recent tensions between India and Pakistan had disrupted the drug supply chain, prompting them to stockpile heroin in large quantities. The duo was primarily active in the Doaba region, this bust has successfully dismantled and choked their cross-border supply network, she added.

Police have registered three cases of drug smuggling and arms violations against Shivam, while Barinder faces four such cases, including one registered by the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF). “Shivam had been involved in drug smuggling for six months, whereas Barinder possessed well-established links within the narcotics trade, which remain under investigation. Barinder will be taken into custody to determine the origin of the large heroin consignments and the intended recipients. Preliminary investigations reveal that both accused have amassed significant wealth in movable and immovable assets, including cars and residential properties, purchased with drug money,” the commissioner said.

“We have gathered bank account details of their family members which indicate suspicious transactions. Legal proceedings to seize or freeze illegally acquired properties under Section 68F of the NDPS Act will be initiated shortly.

In a separate operation on May 23, Jalandhar police busted another cross-border narcotics nexus, recovering 5.5kg of heroin from two smugglers, including Rinku Singh of Muhar Khewa, Fazilka, who was reportedly running drug operations from Faridkot Central Jail.