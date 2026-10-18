Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state general secretary and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairman Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia has filed a complaint against four Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials before the special PMLA court in Chandigarh, alleging violations of legal procedures during a search at his government residence in Sector 39-A.

The allegations are yet to be examined by the court. (HT File)

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In the complaint Ahluwalia stated that the Punjab government had allotted him House No. 926 through an order dated April 17, 2025. He alleged that the ED searched the premises on September 23, 2026, after issuing an authorisation letter the same day.

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The complainant alleged that the seizure memo incorrectly identified the house as belonging to Amarinder Singh Malhi and that the officials broke the lock and entered the premises in his absence.

He also questioned the legal basis for the search, alleging that the search authorisation, recorded reasons and documents relating to the sealing or freezing of the premises were not communicated to him.

Ahluwalia has sought the complete records of the search and seizure operation, including the relevant authorisation orders, grounds for the search, an inventory of seized documents and audio-video recordings of the proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} Citing provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the legal requirements governing search and seizure, the complaint seeks an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and examination of the roles of the officials concerned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the legal requirements governing search and seizure, the complaint seeks an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and examination of the roles of the officials concerned. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant has also sought a declaration that the search was “without jurisdiction” and urged for appropriate legal action against the officials found responsible for any violation.

The allegations are yet to be examined by the court. The complaint seeks scrutiny of the search proceedings and the records maintained by the investigating agency.