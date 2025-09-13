Punjab: AAP MLA Lalpura sentenced to 4-year jail in 2013 molestation case

A court in Tarn Taran on Friday sentenced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Khadoor Sahib Manjinder Singh Lalpura and six others to four years in prison, two days after they were convicted in a 12-year-old molestation and assault case involving a woman from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Khadoor Sahib Manjinder Singh Lalpura was sentenced to four years in prison.

The verdict was delivered by additional sessions judge Prem Kumar, who also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Lalpura, with varying amounts levied on the other convicts.

The court awarded the sentence to the sitting MLA under the SC/ST Act for four years, three years under Section 354, one year under Section 506 and one year under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code. All the sentences will run concurrently, said complainant’s counsel Amit Dhawan. The other convicts include Punjab Police personnel Davinder Kumar, Saraj Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Tarsem Singh and Harjinder Singh and one Kanwaldeep Singh.

Lalpura is the fifth AAP legislator in Punjab to be arrested by the police/vigilance bureau. His arrest comes close on the heels of a rape case against Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra who is on the run since September 2.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, was assaulted by the accused, including Lalpura and some cops from the Tarn Taran police on March 3, 2013. The incident took place when the complainant along with her family members came to a marriage palace on Goindwal Road for a wedding function. At that time, Lalpura was a taxi driver, said the complainant’s counsel.

The incident led to widespread condemnation and the Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance, directing paramilitary force protection for the victim and her cousin, who was an eyewitness, and her family members.

A total of 10 accused were awarded imprisonment. Seven accused, including the MLA, were awarded imprisonment for four years and the remaining three were sentenced to one-year jail under different sections of the IPC.

Lalpura had contested the 2022 assembly elections from the Khadoor Sahib seat and had defeated Congress’ Ramanjit Singh Sikki by a margin of 16,491 votes.

Lalpura is not the only AAP legislator in Punjab to have found himself on the wrong side of the law. In May 2022, the vigilance bureau had arrested former health minister and party’s Mansa MLA Vijay Singla on corruption charges. Bathinda Rural AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta was also nabbed by the VB in a graft on February 23, 2023.

On May 24 this year, the VB arrested Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora in a corruption case that also involved a municipal corporation official. Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra was arrested briefly in a rape case before his dramatic escape from police custody.