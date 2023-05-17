Rape case: HC fines Chandigarh Police for showing ‘undue lethargy’

The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined the Chandigarh Police with ₹15,000 for “undue lethargy” noticed by the court in the probe of a minor’s rape. During the proceedings of this case in March, it had come before the court that the Chandigarh Police did not even seek extradition of the accused. (Getty Images/Purestock)

While imposing the cost, high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj observed that the court notices with anguish that despite the investigation having been transferred to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, in May 2013, even the basic steps had not been undertaken by the office of the SSP, Chandigarh, and it took 10 years for the SSP to forward an extradition request of an absconding rape accused to the home secretary, Chandigarh.

“Even the said action seemingly has been taken since an affidavit had been called for by the court. The police seemingly had no interest in pursuing its case,” the bench recorded imposing a fine of ₹15,000 on the office of the SSP, Chandigarh.

The FIR in question was registered in August 2012 into the allegations of rape of a 10-year-old in Hoshiarpur. The accused fled abroad and was declared proclaimed offender. In 2013, the probe into FIR was transferred from Hoshiarpur police to Chandigarh police.

During the proceedings of this case in March, it had come before the court that the UT police did not even seek extradition of the accused.

The SSP, Hoshiarpur, where the FIR was registered had said that the case was being probed by the UT police and it was the investigating agency which was supposed to initiate the extradition process. On the other hand, the UT SSP had told the court that the extradition request has been now forwarded on April 26, 2023, to the UT home secretary.

Now, the court has posted the matter for July 31, asking the UT police to apprise the status of the extradition request.