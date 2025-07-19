Punjab: Anmol Gagan Maan resigns as Kharar MLA, quits politics

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kharar Anmol Gagan Maan, 34, has resigned from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and announced her decision to quit politics, too. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kharar Anmol Gagan Maan, 34, has resigned from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and announced her decision to quit politics, too. (File photo)

According to AAP sources, Maan submitted her resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan nearly a month ago. However, the party had been trying to persuade her to reconsider the decision.

Announcing her resignation on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook on Saturday, Maan wrote in Punjabi: “My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA should be accepted by the Speaker.”

She added, “My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people.”

Maan was elected from Kharar in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections and briefly served as a minister in the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet. She held the portfolios of tourism and culture, investment promotion, labour, and hospitality before being dropped in the cabinet reshuffle in September last year.

A singer-turned-politician, Maan belongs to Mansa district and is an alumna of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Chandigarh.

She has won several awards in folk singing and dance at both the national and international levels. Some of her popular songs include Suit, Ghaint Purpose, and Sherni.

Maan joined the AAP in 2021 and was fielded from Kharar, where she won the 2022 election by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal’s Ranjit Singh Gill by a margin of 37,718 votes.

On Friday, real estate baron and Kharar SAD unit in-charge Ranjit Singh Gill, an aide of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, resigned from the primary membership of the party. He is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within two weeks.

Maan’s resignation and Gill’s anticipated party switch are expected to reshape the political landscape of Kharar ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.