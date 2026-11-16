Punjab: At Jhota’s bhog, Akal Takht jathedar calls for united fight against drugs

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Sunday expressed concern over drug peddling in Punjab, while blaming the government for failing to check the nuisance. Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, Kuldeep Singh Garhgaj, and others during the bhog ceremony of Parminder Singh Jhotta at Bathinda in Punjab on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Gargaj, who arrived at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo to attend the bhog ceremony of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, warned that drugs were a grave evil devouring the state’s youth and called on the community to unite in the fight against the menace.

“Presence of people from across Punjab to offer final prayers to Jhota shows that the deceased had earned a special place in people’s hearts. People now understand that he sacrificed his life to save our sons and daughters. His own children have been orphaned, yet he left behind a message while trying to save other people’s children,” said the jathedar.

The programme was organised jointly by Jhota’s family and the Insaaf Committee, which attracted the presence of leaders from various opposition political parties, Sikh religious organisations and farmer unions.

Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight at a medical store in a busy marketplace in Mansa town on October 13.

The store owner, Ashwani Kumar, who fired at Jhota after the activist confronted him over the sale of addictive drugs to an elderly man, was subsequently arrested.

The murder evoked resentment among the Mansa residents, who staged a dharna in protest and last rites were performed on November 8, 26 days after the murder.

Following the demand of the family, the state government handed over the murder probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Four persons, including Kumar, have been arrested in the case.