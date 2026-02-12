Punjab: Bajwa’s lawyer appears before SC panel over remarks on minister

In connection with alleged “objectionable” remarks made against cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa did not appear before the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Wednesday. Instead, his lawyer represented him during the hearing. The commission had taken suo motu notice of Bajwa’s remarks earlier this week.

The controversy arose after Bajwa, while alleging corruption against the minister, said the Congress would take action against him after coming to power. “Jehda pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band assi vajaavange (We will take to task the one who used to be a band player),” Bajwa had said.

Responding to the remark, Harbhajan Singh ETO said, “My father used to play in a band to support us. I am a proud son of a hardworking man. Bajwa’s remarks reflect his elitist and anti-dalit mindset.”

Earlier, some AAP supporters staged a symbolic protest by playing a brass band near barricades to mock the LoP’s statement.

Providing details of the proceedings, commission chairperson Jasvir Singh Garhi said advocate Arvind Kumar Sachdeva appeared on behalf of Bajwa and submitted a written reply. The counsel clarified that no caste-related or caste-sensitive remarks were made by the Leader of the Opposition and submitted supporting documents, requesting that the case be filed.

Garhi said the advocate informed the commission that Bajwa is currently out of Punjab and sought 15 days’ time to furnish any additional documents, if required.

Accepting the request, the commission has fixed February 26, 2026, as the next date of hearing. Garhi added that a legal opinion will be sought on the documents submitted, after which a decision will be taken in the matter.