Punjab bandh: Key Mohali roads blocked, delivery services hit

Protesters supporting slain anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota blocked key roads across Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Derabassi on Thursday, disrupting public transport, stranding commuters and halting quick-commerce deliveries during a statewide bandh that continued until 5pm.

Commuters stranded as blockades disrupt traffic across Tricity. (Sant Arora/HT)

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The blockades affected New Chandigarh Road, Phase 7 Chowk, Kharar bus stand, Gopal Sweets on Airport Road, the Airport Road stretch near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana, the Zirakpur-Patiala highway toll plaza and the Mullanpur barrier. Protesters allowed emergency vehicles to pass but stopped other motorists and delivery agents at several points.

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Traffic disruptions began around 10am, after CTU buses and auto-rickshaws operated during the morning. As protesters expanded the blockades, commuters struggled to find alternative transport. Shops and markets in parts of Mohali, Kharar, Kurali, New Chandigarh, Zirakpur and Derabassi also remained shut.

Neelam, a Gillco resident returning from Chandigarh, found herself stranded after her CTU bus stopped at Nijjer Chowk. With no connecting buses or auto-rickshaws available, she waited for passing vehicles to give her a lift.

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{{^usCountry}} “I had no idea the road would be blocked. If the administration knew about the bandh, it should have publicised the affected routes and diversions in advance. People cannot be expected to discover road closures only after reaching a blockade,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I had no idea the road would be blocked. If the administration knew about the bandh, it should have publicised the affected routes and diversions in advance. People cannot be expected to discover road closures only after reaching a blockade,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Other commuters complained that police personnel stationed near some blockades failed to warn motorists before they entered closed stretches, forcing them to turn back and adding to congestion on alternative routes.

“Police should have announced which roads were blocked and suggested alternative routes. We wasted time reaching a barricade only to turn around and look for another way. A little advance information could have saved commuters considerable trouble,” said Kehsav, a motorist caught in the disruption.

Delivery agents also faced difficulties reaching customers as protesters stopped them at some locations. The closures disrupted routine deliveries and added to the inconvenience for residents relying on online orders.

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Police said they received information about disruptions at several locations and deployed personnel to manage traffic and maintain law and order. However, commuters’ complaints about inadequate advance information highlighted the need for clearer communication during planned protests.

The bandh also affected movement towards Chandigarh and neighbouring towns, with road users forced to seek alternative routes as demonstrations continued through the afternoon.

Protesters lifted the blockades around 5pm, ending several hours of disruption to traffic, public transport, deliveries and commercial activity across the Mohali region.